What happened this day in history

1305 - Scottish patriot William Wallace was hanged, drawn, beheaded and quartered in London for high treason. The quarters were then sent to Newcastle, Berwick, Stirling and Perth.

1617 - The first one-way streets were introduced in London.

1628 –-George Villiers, the first Duke of Buckingham, was assassinated by John Felton.

1650 - Colonel George Monck of the English Army formed Monck’s Regiment of Foot, which later became the Coldstream Guards.

1921 - British airship R-38 experienced structural failure over Hull and crashed in the Humber estuary. Of her 49 British and American training crew, only four survived.

1923 - Cpt Lowell Smith and Lt John P Richter performed the first mid-air refuelling on De Havilland DH-4B, setting an endurance flight record of 37 hours.

1940 - The Blitz began as German bombers commenced an all-night raid on London.

1966 - The Cotswolds was designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

1991 - The World Wide Web was opened to the public.