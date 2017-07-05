What happened this day in history

1817 - Britain issued its first gold sovereigns.

1841 - Thomas Cook organised the first package excursion, from Leicester to Loughborough.

1909 - Aurthus Gore (41) won the Men’s Singles tournament and became the oldest player to a win a title at Wimbledon.

Suzanne Lenglen of France became the first non-English-speaking women’s champion at Wimbledon. She went on to win another five successive titles.

1937 - Spam, the luncheon meat, was introduced into the market by the Hormel Foods Corporation.

1948 - The National health Service came into operation.

1954 - The BBC broadcast its first daily television news bulletin.

1973 - The Isle of Man began using their own postage stamps.

1975 - Arthur Ashe defeated Jimmy Connors to become the first black man to win a Wimbledon Singles title.

1988 - The Church of England voted to go ahead with its plans for the ordination of women.

1996 – Dolly the sheep became the first mammal cloned from an adult cell.