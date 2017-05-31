What happened this day in history

1669 - Citing poor eyesight, Samuel Pepys records the last event in his diary.

1678 - Lady Godiva rode naked through Coventry in protest at the taxes.

1859 - The clock tower at the Houses of Parliament, which houses Big Ben, started keeping time.

1884 - Tāwhiao, King of Maoris, arrived at Plymouth to claim the protection of Queen Victoria

1911 - The Titanic was launched.

1916 - The largest naval battle of World War One, The Battle of Jutland, was fought by the British Grand Fleet, under the command of John Jellicoe, 1st Earl Jellicoe and David Beatty, 1st Earl Beatty, against the Imperial German Navy.

1927 - The last Model T Ford rolled off the production line, after a production run of 15,007,003 vehicles.

1930 - Actor Clint Eastwood was born in San Francisco.

1984 - Cricketer Viv Richards scored 189 not out for the Wets Indies against England. It was the highest ever innings in a one-day test.

2013 - The asteroid 1998 QE2 and its moon make their closest approach to Earth for the next two centuries.