Walk off seasonal excesses at Willingham Woods

Market Rasen Walkers Are Welcome group is giving people the chance to walk of some of the Christmas excesses.

Two walks have been organised for Thursday, December 29, both starting from the picnic area at Willingham Woods.

One is a four-mile woodland walk exploring Willingham Woods.

The other covers a distance of eight miles up to the Viking Way, with stunning views from the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds, and returning through the Tealby.

Both walks start at 10.30am.

Everyone is welcome to go along and join in - no booking is required.

The walks are free, but voluntary donations are welcome and organisers advise walkers to wear suitable clothing and footwear and take along a packed lunch.

For more details call Gary on 07582 227856 or visit www.waw-rasen.org