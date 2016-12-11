Traditional mime returns to Market Rasen

For more than half a century, the Christmas mime has been a traditional part of Christmas in Market Rasen every four years.

The first production was held in 1955.

The town’s old wooden auction shed provided a perfect setting for the mime, as the picture from the 1974 production shows.

Although the shed has been replaced with a metal structure, members of the Churches Together group will once again bring the Christmas story to life on Monday, December 19, at 6.30pm.

It is free to watch and some seats will be available.