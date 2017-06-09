Take tea and free turn round floor in Market Rasen

A free tea dance will be held in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall this Sunday, June 11, 3pm to 5pm.
The event is run by Gwen and Gary Cole.
No need to book in, just turn up and enjoy.
For more details call Gwen on 07401 366196
