Binbrook WI held a successful showcase event, with a mix of crafters, artists, writers and hobbyists taking part.

People came from far and wide to see what talents were on display and helped the event buzz with conversation all day.

Of course, there was also the opportunity to try some of the tasty treats the WI are famous for.

Organisers thank everyone who supported the event and are now planning for a future showcase.

Anyone interested in taking part is asked to call 01472 399009.