Silversmith speaker at Holton le Moor

Silversmith Melissa Montague was the guest speaker at the open meeting held by Holton le Moor WI.

Melissa gained her MA at Sheffield and had gone on to produce contemporary articles in a variety of metals, not just silver, some inspired by other objects such as copper industrial fittings.

She explained some of the techniques required and the tools she used.

Her talk prompted many questions from the audience and ended with a display of her current work which everyone was able to inspect and handle.