Make your own fused glass Easter decorations, or other items, at Rasen Hub on Friday, April 7.

The first workshop is for adults only and runs from 10am to noon.

The second is for all the family and runs from 1pm to 3pm.

The cost is £10 for adults and £7 for children.

To book a place or for more information on this and other workshops call 01673 844556.