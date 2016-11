Binbrook and District WI members welcomed Lynn Larder to their November meeting, as they got to grips making Christmas snowmen out of sugar paste.

Everyone kept as quiet as church mice as they concentrated on rolling the coloured sugar paste blocks into bodies, heads, scarfs and hats.

Next month will be a members-only Christmas party, but in January visitors will be welcome to go along and hear Binbrook Paralympian Jamie Carter give an update on his elite sporting career.