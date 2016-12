Members of Binbrook WI enjoyed a Christmas party at their December meeting.

Having run their popular roll-a-penny stall at the village fair, the women also had the chance to beat Nev and Harry’s top scores, which got quite competitive.

It was Marina Cawley who topped the scores, with 240, winning a box of chocolates in the process.

The next meeting will be in the village hall on January 5 at 7.15pm, when the speaker will be Binbrook Paralympian Jamie Carter. Visitors’ fee is £4.