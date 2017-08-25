Remembering the 1917 sale at Wragby

A display relating to the 1917 sale of the Panton Estate properties in Wragby, East Barkwith. The large collection of then and now pictures showing buildings, with not much change over the last century, caused a lot of interest.

The 163 properties were sold for a total of £136,000 with non-stop selling for two days.

Pictured are local residents Robert and Anne Buffham, who were among those who enjoying looking at the many photos.

The exhibition, held in the primary school, was organised by Wragby Heritage Group.

Photo by John Edwards