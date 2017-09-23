Rasen Young Farmers’ ‘newbies’ night

Market Rasen Young Farmers Club is holding a new members night on Wednesday, September 27, at Rase Park - and you don’t have to be a farmer to join them.

If you are aged between 10 and 26, looking to make new friends, develop skills and, of course, have fun, then go along at 7.30pm to find out just what is on offer.

Contact Molly Craig at molly.craig5998@gmail.com or Laura Fussey on 07887 422347 to get some more information.