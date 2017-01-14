Rasen club bowled over by helpers

Market Rasen Bowling Club has been undergoing a bit of a facelift thanks to a team of volunteers.

A large section of the bowling green, which had become worn, has been renewed.

The work was made possible by a number of generous donations, as well as time given up by the volunteers to complete the project.

“Six of the people were non-bowling volunteers,” said bowling club member Bill Pickering.

“We couldn’t have managed without them and we give a big appreciative thank you to them and everyone who helped.

“Now we have our fingers crossed that the grass roots eating chafer beetle keeps away.”

Among the volunteers has been Susan Thornton, whose family is no stranger to the game.

Susan’s parents - Harry and Hillary - had a long association with the club.

Harry played bowls for more than 25 years and Hillary was a keen fundraiser for the club and helped provide many of the tea break treats.

Never having played before, Susan now hopes to follow in her parents’ footsteps and give the game a go.

Other new players will also be welcome when the green opens for the season in May.