Brightwater Garden at Saxby will open tomorrow (Thursday) as part of the National Garden Scheme.

The eight-acre landscaped garden is packed with interest.

The garden will be open from 11am to 4pm, with admission £5 and home-made teas on sale.

On Sunday, May 7, Dunholme Lodge at Dunholme will open from 11am to 5pm.

Admission is £3.50 and there will also be crafts, stalls and cream teas.