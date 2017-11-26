Ragged time for Binbrook WI

Binbrook & District WI got hands on with rag wreaths at their November meeting.

President Jenny Johnson led the way, having prepared hundreds of clothing strips for her fellow members to use on their creations.

At first the conversations flowed, but as they began to concentrate on their designs the room grew quiet.

Jenny successfully showed everyone how easy it is to be creative using a pair of scissors and a wire frame.

Every one of the wreaths were completely different, showing great individuality.