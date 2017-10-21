Raconteur Irene entertains at Binbrook WI

Members of Binbrook & District WI were entertained by Irene Ward-Kendall talking about her ‘life after 52’.

Irene is a born raconteur; her tale of the ups and downs of starting up and running not just one but several businesses on her own was both funny and uplifting.

There were several new-to-the-village visitors at the meeting who know Irene from when they stayed at her Bully Hill Top B&B before moving into the district.

The next meeting, on November 2, will be a have-a-go at rag wreath making with fellow member Jenny Johnson.