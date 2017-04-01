Police call at Holton le Moor WI

PCSO Dawn Cowling gave a broad insight into the duties of a Community Support Officer at Holton le Moor WI.

The Caistor sector embraces 32 villages, covered both from vehicle and on foot, and PCSOs deal with low level crimes, assisting at road traffic accidents and community engagement.

She emphasised the need to be aware of the variety of scams prevalent today - doorstep crimes, where someone impersonates a utilities company to attempt entry to property; telephone scams, purporting to be from banks or police, and rogue traders.