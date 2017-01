Home-grown Paralympian Jamie Carter opened Binbrook WI’s 70th year.

He had taken along a display of photos and awards, as well as his bespoke hand bike and wheelchair racing equipment.

Members kept Jamie busy asking questions and finding out about his frustration at missing out on Rio 2016.

On a more positive note, he recently reached his goal of doing 100 metres in under 17 seconds and is now the UK number 2 in the T34 class.

He is now in training for this year’s World Championships in London.