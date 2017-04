The De Aston 1st XV rugby team was celebrating a win against Matthew Humberstone School from Cleethorpes back in 1978, the Rasen Mail of the day tells us, but sadly no score is recorded.

Pictured above are the victorious team members - Chris Radley, Jonathon Salmon, Graham Oxborrow, Jeremy Davis, Kevin Gale, Nick Good, Peter Millar, Mark Blackwell, Graham Robinson, Paul Sharpe, Andrew Stimpson, John Stachan, Nigel Hearn, Adrian Ingleton and David Willis.