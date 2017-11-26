Nostalgia: Wednesday team

Most people have heard of Sheffield Wednesday, but who recalls Caistor Wednesday?

That was the question posed to the readers of the Market Rasen mail back in 1992 when this picture from 1932 appeared.

Wednesday early closing gave shopkeepers and their staff the opportunity for some mid-week sport, hence the name.

Pictured are: A Eams, B Clark, ? Smith, C Dixon, W Wright, J King; A Clark, B Sharp, L Mills, J Wright; P Clark, R Bugg, C Havercroft, H Mills and E Dixon.