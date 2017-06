Last week’s picture of Osgodby’s Oddfellows Anniversary prompted a response from reader Alan Wilkinson.

He said: “The anniversary was held on June 3, not in July.

“The party were accompanied by the Market Rasen Brass Band and were taken around in carts pulled by an engine supplied by Mr A Sharp.

“After a substantial meat tea the members had a further tour around the village, then retired to a marquee for a smoking contest.”