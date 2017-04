Jockey Town Breakers, Rasen CB enthusiasts, put their best foot forward to raise money for charity in 1981.

They took to the woods at Willingham in support of the LIVES doctors, which had then only been going for a few years.

The energetic team tuned into some exercise as they took part in a sponsored piggy back and three-legged race, which was run over the one-mile forest track.

No names are given in the original article; maybe you know who they are?