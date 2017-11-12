Nostalgia: Town band leads Rasen Remembrance parade

Leading the Armistice Day parade in Market Rasen 50 years ago was the town band - a custom which will be repeated this Sunday.

In 1967, the parade and wreath laying at the town’s war memorial were followed by a service in the Methodist Church, where superintendent minister, the Rev J F Jones spoke about the tangible forms of Remembrance, even in what he called ‘these cynical days’.

“Take away these symbols,” he said, “and you so easily forget.”