Nostalgia: Town band leads Rasen Remembrance parade

Leading the Armistice Day parade in Market Rasen 50 years ago was the town band - a custom which will be repeated this Sunday.
In 1967, the parade and wreath laying at the town’s war memorial were followed by a service in the Methodist Church, where superintendent minister, the Rev J F Jones spoke about the tangible forms of Remembrance, even in what he called ‘these cynical days’.
“Take away these symbols,” he said, “and you so easily forget.”
