Nostalgia: Time on the slopes

The Wolds was covered in snow in January 1979, but that did not stop Quinten Parker and Dave Kent (pictured) from travelling further afield to get a taste of the white stuff.

They were part of a group from Market Rasen Young Farmers’ Club who headed to Italy to try the piste of Sauze De’Olox.

Apart from enjoying all aspects of the holiday, they proved their skills on the slopes.

Alongside team member Chris Jagger, they entered a ski-ing competition as The George AK Wonder Boys, winning first prize in the process.