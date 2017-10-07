Nostalgia: Super snappers

Members of Market Rasen Camera Club held their annual social and prize night in their club room back in 1977.

This picture from the Market Rasen Mail of 40 years ago shows four of the winners who received prizes at the event.

From left are: Mr R McCheyne, winner of the Ben Briggs Colour Shield; Mr T Dalgleish, winner of the Novice Cup; Mr J Sandell Codd, winner of the best print cup, the Ben Briggs Trophy and the Gallamore Trophy; and Mr P J Wilson, winner of the Colour Shield.