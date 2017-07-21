Nostalgia: Summer sun at South Kelsey

South Kelsey sub-postmistress Edna Fieldsend and her friend Eleanor Howden were pictured enjoying some summer sunshine in 1978.

Mrs Fieldsend told the Mail reporter she had been in the village for more years than she cared say, but she did reveal her family had run the post office and grocery business since 1910.

The shop stands on a bend, but she said accidents rarely happen and the last one she remembered was with a horse and cart.