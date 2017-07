Children from the Market Rasen and Caistor areas competed keenly in the Methodist Circuit sports event held on Market Rasen Modern School’s sports field back in 1959.

The event saw a whole host of sporting activities, from sprints to sack races and high jump to potato races, with all the individual competitors gaining points for their team.

It was the Market Rasen Centenary team who won the aggregate prize and came away with the Mairs Sports Shield.