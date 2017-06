Glorious weather shone down on what was said to be a very busy Wragby and District Show back in 1994.

Pictured is Wragby Show president Les Thorne and Mrs Thorne, with the fancy dress competition winners.

Ryan Naughton of Stainfield took first place as ‘Fred Flintstone’.

The show is still going strong.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, September 3, from 9am to 3pm at Catcham’s Corner, Goltho.