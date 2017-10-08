Nostalgia: Soccer success

The Market Rasen Mail of 1986 featured the De Aston School soccer side, who were playing in a quarter final cup tie.

Goals from Williams (2), Brewis, Shepherd and Harness, which led the team to a win and put them into the semi-finals of the County Under 19s Senior Cup.

The report from 31 years ago tells us the De Aston side were playing at home against Grantham College, who received three gifts goals before De Aston got their act together and fought back in convincing fashion.