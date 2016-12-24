Nostalgia: Snow stops play at Caistor

Members of the Caistor nurses football team were celebrating an unbeaten record in 1967.

They were disappointed, however, when snow prevented any play in the their next scheduled game, the Rasen Mail of December 16 reported.

The team was due to play Yarborough School in Caistor.

They went along in their football attire ready for action, just in case the weather should improve, but to no avail.

Pictured are cadet K Marriott, sister Sheila Bemrose, student nurse Evelyn Smith, Mr G Hughes (trainer), sister Audrey Evans, nurse Joyce Harridine, nurse Mary Dent and nurse Gladys Johnson.