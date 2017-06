The 25th anniversary of the Lightning jet at RAF Binbrook was celebrated in style back in the summer of 1979.

Former pilots and ground crew enjoyed flying displays and the reunion.

Pictured above presenting the original RAF ensign and album showing the first Lightning, and bringing back a lot of memories to those present,is Roly Beaumont, Group Captain Carter, Group Captain George Black, Mr Hobday, Sir Frederick Page and Peter Latham.