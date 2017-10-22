Nostalgia: Sewer crisis in Rasen

A Market Rasen business was counting the cost of sewer improvements in the town back in 1992.

Chris Ramery’s plight was highlighted on the front page of the Market Rasen Mail, as the town’s Union Street was closed off for more then three weeks.

Trade at his shop, The Pop In, on the corner of Union Street and Chapel Street, had seen a significant drop since the work began.

Mr Ramery said he had to return stacks of papers and cut down on stock held.