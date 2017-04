Also in 1986, there was a new face at the helm of Market Rasen Rotary Club.

Monty Mortimer of Tealby was handed the badge of officer by outgoing president Albert Rhoades at the handover event in the Limes Hotel.

The meeting also saw the induction of new member Peter Marriott from Caistor.

Newly installed president Monty Mortimer is pictured above, centre, with his senior vice-president Ben Williams (right) and junior vice-president Bill Woodward.