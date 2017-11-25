Nostalgia: Retirement of town doctor

Back on 1979, the Rasen Mail reported on the retirement of town doctor Harold Scott.

Dr Scott had ministered to the needs of the town for more than 30 years and to mark his retirement a special event was held in the Festival Hall.

On behalf of the people of Market Rasen, the mayor, Coun Albert Rhoades, made a presentation to Dr Scott of a Pentax camera and a bag of accessories.

Although retiring, Dr Scott said he had no intention of leaving Market Rasen.