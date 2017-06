Successful Osgodby football team Crown Rovers are pictured before their match against Grimsby Press back in 1968.

On this occasion, playing in the Grimsby league, the team wasn’t so successful and lost 2-1, with H Rogers being the goal scorer.

Pictured are: back row - J Cade, J Sharp, A Bradford, F Bark, A Bennett and A Carter; front row - T Staves, H Rogers, M Desforges, J Topliss and L Simons.

