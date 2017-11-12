Nostalgia: Rejects take Old Timers title

Graham Taylor’s Rejects is hardly a team name to inspire the majority.

However, back in 1992, the Rejects certainly showed some flair on the indoor soccer pitches when winning the Social Club sponsored league for old timers.

Pictured above are team members Richard Grayson, Peter Korytnickyj, Jim Friend, Alan Carter, Terry Mannion and Rob Christie.

If any of our readers have nostalgic photographs to share here, get in touch.