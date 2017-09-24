Nostalgia: Rasen Sheep Fair

Well over 2,000 sheep were penned at the Market Rasen Sheep Fair back in 1979.

The report of the event in the Market Rasen mail of the day says there was a firm trade, with the top price for store lambs being £30.40.

There was a dramatic drop in the price of breeding sheep, which was something being felt across the area that autumn.

Pedigree Suffolk rams lambs also realised much less than the previous year, with the top price paid being £168 gns.