Nostalgia: Rasen Scout Troop reopens

This week, we look back to 1947 when the 2nd Market Rasen (Modern School) Scout Troop was re-opened.

Scout Leader was Bill Holgate, who had just arrived in the town, and subscriptions were 1d per week, with meetings held in the school. Pictured on the front row are: Brian Wilkinson, Dick Willows, Ralph Cooling, Bernard Heath, Bill Holgate, Des Goulsbra, Dick Heath, Allett Allison, Fred Willows.

Nostalgia: Scouts EMN-170822-070025001

On the back row are: Colin Curtis, Graham White, Peter Codd and Brain Bennett.

Moving on 30 years, the second picture, shows the Scout Troop of 1977.

When the town’s Modern School and Grammar School amalgamated in 1974, the new school took over the sponsorship of the Scouts.

By 1977, the Scouts had their own headquarters in Willingham Road.

Bill Holgate was still running the troop, assisted by one of his ex-Scouts Alan Sawyer.

There were also two Cub packs in the group at that time, each with 20 boys.