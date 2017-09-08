Nostalgia: Rasen Round Tablers help school

Members of Market Rasen Round Table were out and about back in 1977 helping keep schools up with the latest technology.

Pictured are Chairman Trevor Lyle, right, and fellow Tabler John Black, second left, on a visit to Ludford Primary School.

They were presenting teacher Bess Harriman and headmaster Harry Holmes with a tape recorder - a much sought after item before CDs and computers.

