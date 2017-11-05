Nostalgia: Playful picture

This picture, thought to have been taken at some point in the 1960s, has been provided by Catherine Hand (nee Castleden).

Her mum, Kathleen Castleden, is pictured far right and was the first warden at Caistor’s Dale View flats.

Charlotte Linsell is in the centre of the five women, but the others are unnamed.

All it says on the back of the picture is ‘production of play at Caistor’.

Can any of our readers shed any light?

