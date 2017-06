Rootling through picture archives at the Rasen mail, we have come across this interesting picture.

Taken in July 1908, it has written on it ‘Oddfellows Anniversary, Crown, Osgodby’.

It was clearly quite an occasion.

The Oddfellows order is a long-established fraternal society, which continues to this day in Britain and across the world.

But what happened to the Osgodby Oddfellows?

