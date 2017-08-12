Nostalgia: Music masters

Have your say

Does anybody remember the Owersby String Consort?

Rasen Mail reader Joe Willisch (pictured centre) brought us this picture taken in 1976

The music group was originally formed in 1969 by two violinists - Joan Woodforth and James Feasey - who were soon joined by Joan Mostyn Lewis (violin) and Joe (viola).

The group then grew into a full consort.

They played across the county at a number of events, but in 1984 it was decided to wind up the group.