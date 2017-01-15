Nostalgia: MP steps in after Rasen’s platforms judged to be too short

Market Rasen was in danger of losing its high-speed train service in 1991, after new safety requirements were put in place, meaning platforms were too short for the trains.

Town MP Sir Edward Leigh took commuters’ concerns on the future of the service to the very top.

British Rail chairman Sir Bob Reid told Mr Leigh that the service itself was not threatened, but the cost of extending the platform would not be met by British Rail.

Instead, the £250,000 project would have to be met by an outside source, such as the county council.

Mr Reid added that there was no question of the station being considered for closure.