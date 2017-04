Many varied and colourful costumes were worn when Market Rasen brownies held their annual fancy dress party in 1960.

Some of those who took part were: Tawny owl (Miss P Islip), Brown Owl (Mrs Hall), Brownie Leader Janet Robinson, June Linnell, JaneFarrow, Carol Scott, Karen Schedmt, Andrea Hall, Janis Hall, Angela Elsden, Janice Martin, Anne Lavin, Marlene Stanley, Rosaleen Tolan, Rosselle Farrow, Alison McCowan, Sheila McCowan and Susan Foughty.