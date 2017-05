Outdoor bowling season is upon us and this picture from the Market Rasen Mail of 1960 shows some of the menfolk ready for action.

They are named as: back row - H R Oxborrow, W C Boyall, R W Best, J H Eyre, G Garrett, A J Bantock and J Hayden; front row - B W Canty, A Fox, G Barton, W C Casterton, G Scott and F Sutton.

