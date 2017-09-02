Nostalgia: Lights, camera, action at Market Rasen

This week, we take a dramatic look at some pictures from days gone by.
The photographs featured are part of a small collection donated to the Rase Heritage Society by a Faldingworth couple.
We are told they are pictures from the Market Rasen Amateur Dramatic Society - but unfortunately that is all we know.
Maybe some of readers recognise people in the pictures?
Maybe you were a member of the group yourself and recognise the productions?
Contact us here at the Rasen Mail by emailing dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call us on 07803 505588.
