Nostalgia: Lights, camera, action at Market Rasen

This week, we take a dramatic look at some pictures from days gone by.

The photographs featured are part of a small collection donated to the Rase Heritage Society by a Faldingworth couple.

Nostalgia: Drama Group EMN-170829-163615001

We are told they are pictures from the Market Rasen Amateur Dramatic Society - but unfortunately that is all we know.

Maybe some of readers recognise people in the pictures?

Maybe you were a member of the group yourself and recognise the productions?

Contact us here at the Rasen Mail by emailing dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call us on 07803 505588.