Nostalgia: Lancaster crew remembered

The pages of the Market Rasen Mail in 1989 showed members of Hemswell Aviation Society paying tribute to the brave crew of a Lancaster bomber, which crashed in Brocklesby Woods in 1944.

The remains of the tree hit by the plane had a commemorative plaque displayed, on the orders of Lord Yarborough.

Pictured at the tree are Brian Pound and Wayne Drurey, with Sqn Ldr Joe Pratt, chairman of the Lincolnshire branch of the Aircrew Association.