The continuing success of Market Rasen Probus Club was reflecting in the attendance at the ladies lunch of 1986.

More than 80 people attended the event, including members of the Rotary Club and other invited guests.

Some of the top table guests pictured at the event are, from left, Mrs Hairsine, Mrs Stafford, Rex Wheeldon, Geofrey Shipton and Albert Rhoades.

The Probus Club continues to meet, at the Golf Club, second Wednesday of the month.