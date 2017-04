Back in 1986, fund raising activities were taking place for the new St Thomas’s Church Room in Market Rasen.

One of the events was a sponsored knit-in, which saw children and adults of all ages spending an hour knitting and being sponsored for each row.

A total of £380 was raised, plus two blankets were knitted.

Ten per cent of money was given to charity and pictured are Norman Palmer and other knitters handing over a cheque to Oxfam.